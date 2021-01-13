Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 11,075,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,393,416. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

