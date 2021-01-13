Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 10,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

