TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $61.60 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $61.60 million and $54,958.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00258599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00064502 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00062466 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,387,934,885 coins and its circulating supply is 67,387,205,777 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

