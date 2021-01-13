Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $95.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. 1,442,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,212. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.