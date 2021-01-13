Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $37.13 Average PT from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 813,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,624. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -347.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.