Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $37.13 Average PT from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.47.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:THC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 813,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,624. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -347.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.