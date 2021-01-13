Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TNABY opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.