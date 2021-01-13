Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,009.27

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,009.27 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,008.04 ($13.17), with a volume of 17917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 996 ($13.01).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 942.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 862.78. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 31.10 and a quick ratio of 31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s payout ratio is currently -20.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

