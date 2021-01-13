Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 126.2% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEI remained flat at $$7.75 during trading on Wednesday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
