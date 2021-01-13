Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 126.2% in December

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEI remained flat at $$7.75 during trading on Wednesday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,519 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 185,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

