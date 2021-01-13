Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Temenos currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84. Temenos has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.