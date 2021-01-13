Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is diversifying its business model from telecom services provider to fiber network operator. The company aims to generate higher revenues with fiber deployment in out-of-territory expansion markets and roll out 5G services across the country. Incremental demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection in prepaid and postpaid services. However, volatile pricing and intense competition from low-cost mobile operators dent its profitability and lower its growth prospects to some extent. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, increasing capacity in existing cell sites, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing also put considerable pressure on its operating performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

