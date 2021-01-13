Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 3,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $230.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

