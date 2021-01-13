TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 73.4% in December

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

