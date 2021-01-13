TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5,016.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 127.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

