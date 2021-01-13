Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAUG opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

