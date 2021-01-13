Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 205.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 296,159 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 74.4% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Taubman Centers by 28.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

