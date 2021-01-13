Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFW) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFW) rose 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 492,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 397,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFW)

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

