Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

