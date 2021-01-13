Tatro Capital LLC Sells 129 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tatro Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $92.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

