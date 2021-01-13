Tatro Capital LLC Purchases New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

