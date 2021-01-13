Tatro Capital LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

