Tatro Capital LLC Invests $6.49 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 157,745 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

