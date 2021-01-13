Tatro Capital LLC Invests $245,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

TROW opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $159.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

