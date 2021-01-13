Tatro Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,881 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

