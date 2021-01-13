Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

