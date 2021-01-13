Tatro Capital LLC Buys 4,747 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

