Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 78,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 1.15. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

