Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $199.10 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.