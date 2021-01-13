Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Down 5.2%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 2,058,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,245,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.31 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,266,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.