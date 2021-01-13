Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,909 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.96. 1,004,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

