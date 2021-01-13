Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.15 and a 200-day moving average of $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

