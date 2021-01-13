Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVE. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

