TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $77.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 2,584,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,373. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,557.56 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

