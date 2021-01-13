Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSM opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $126.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

