T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Up 10.3%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. 9,588,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,369,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

