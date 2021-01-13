Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.49

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 20432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSMXY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysmex has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.41 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

