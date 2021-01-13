Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $264.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.