Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.09-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.