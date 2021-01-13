Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.00

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $103.51, with a volume of 226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 440.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $8,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $5,842,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

