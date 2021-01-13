Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 250 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Autodesk by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.63. 29,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $320.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.77. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 165.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

