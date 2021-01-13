Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 213 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $230,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,520.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $217.56. 261,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.