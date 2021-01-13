Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $713,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,697,000 after buying an additional 188,481 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $364.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

