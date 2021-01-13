Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.07. 124,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,189. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.23. The company has a market capitalization of $346.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.