Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.43. 990,635 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

