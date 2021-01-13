Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.43. 36,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

