Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 963.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 2.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

BA traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. 341,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

