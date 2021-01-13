Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.31 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002528 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $72.92 million and $56.31 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Swipe Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “
Buying and Selling Swipe
