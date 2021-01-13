Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Tops $4.11 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $473,015.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00261084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,337.21 or 0.96666664 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.