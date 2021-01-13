Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Swarm has a total market cap of $747,727.00 and $1,604.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

