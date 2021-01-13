SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.21

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 33981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

