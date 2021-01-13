SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVMK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 48,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,568. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $840,324.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after acquiring an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after acquiring an additional 601,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

